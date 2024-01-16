Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Korean Air plane bumps parked aircraft in Japan, no injuries reported

The incident happened only two weeks after a high profile collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

No other details, including the extent of damage to the aircraft or what caused the taxiing aircraft to clip the parked one, were immediately available

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft while taxiing to a runway at northern Japan's New Chitose Airport but caused no fire or injuries on Tuesday, Japanese media reported.
The incident happened only two weeks after a high profile collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Airline passengers had to make an emergency exit due to a fire and five of the six crew members on the smaller plane were killed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Tuesday, the KAL plane was heading to a runway for takeoff when it bumped into the empty Cathay Pacific plane, according to the Kyodo News agency.
The news agency quoted a local fire department spokesperson as saying no fire or fuel leaks were detected.
No other details, including the extent of damage to the aircraft or what caused the taxiing aircraft to clip the parked one, were immediately available.
Transportation officials are investigating the cause of the fatal Haneda Airport collision, focusing on the communication between air traffic controllers and the two planes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

DGCA to probe runway incursion involving Vistara plane at Delhi airport

Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel rewards

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Misinformation, polarisation limit our abilities: European Commission chief

Elon Musk wants 25% voting control at Tesla before fulfilling AI goal

Davos LIVE: Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other, says WEF

BYD's chartered vessel sets sail with 5,000 electric vehicles for Europe

YouTube making money off new breed of climate denial, monitoring group

Topics : South Korea Japan airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon