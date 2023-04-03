Endeavor group to acquire Vince McMahon's WWE for $9 billion: Report



Endeavor has been pursuing Vince McMahon's WWE for the past few months, eager to combine the wrestling league with its Ultimate Fighting Championship and become the undisputed king of combat entertainment. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is close to being sold to Endeavor Group Holdings for about $9 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The entertainment conglomerate is planning to announce a deal with WWE this week.



McMahon has run WWE for four decades. He will remain involved in the business after the deal, as will Nick Khan, the company's CEO. Endeavor will be the majority shareholder of the new company and Ari Emanuel will serve as CEO, the report added. Emanuel will also remain the CEO of Endeavor.



WWE delivers scripted entertainment to its live audience for its events akin to a sporting event. Fox Corp and Comcast Corp pay hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the rights to show the matches. The sale is being finalised against the backdrop of Wrestlemania, one of the biggest events on WWE's calendar. This year's event is being held over two days in Los Angeles. McMahon reinstated himself as executive chairman in January to oversee a strategic review of the company. He left the firm last year following revelations that he had paid millions of dollars to settle sexual misconduct claims. While he was gone, the leadership of the company began to discuss strategic options ahead of the next round of negotiations with companies that air WWE matches on TV.

