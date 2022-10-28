PKL 2022: Top five defenders after the end of Bengaluru leg of season 9

As season 9 of the League travels from Bengaluru’s Shree Kantareeva Indoor Stadium to Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, it’s time to look at the top defenders of the season thus far.

Except for UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas, all teams have played seven games each, giving enough sample space to gauge the best defenders thus far, who might even top the charts by the end of the season.

Girish Maruti Ernak- Warriors

The veteran of eight seasons, Ernak has now developed into a ferocious beast. He, alongside Dharmaraj Cheralathan, was the pillar of Patna Pirates’ strength during their best times. Now, part of the Warriors’ set-up, Ernak is combining well with Vaibhav Garje, and the duo is causing some serious damage. In the seven games, Ernak has registered 29 tackle points from 28 successful tackles, and he has, in his kitty, three high-fives as well.

Sunil Kumar- Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar has done well in his fourth season as an experienced defender who knows his limits and how to go about tackling those limits and the raiders. With 23 successful tackles, he has 25 tackle points to his name. He, alongside the left cover Anksuh, has transformed the defence, which looks very lethal. Since he is a consistent performer, he only has a single high-five to his name.

Top Five Defenders S NO. Player Team Succesful Tackles Tackle Points High Fives 1 Girish Maruti Ernak Warriors 28 29 3 2 Sunil Kumar Pink Panthers 23 25 1 3 Ankush Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 23 2 4 Krishan Dabang Delhi 22 23 1 5 Saurabh Nandal Bulls 21 22 0

Ankush- Jaipur Pink Panthers

The left cover that has left people spellbound this season is Ankush of the Pink Panthers. Into his first season only, he has so far claimed 23 tackle points from 22 successful tackles. He also has two high fives to his name and looks all settled to gain more.

Krishan- Dabang Delhi

has benefited from the services of Naveen Kumar and Krishan in raiding and defending, respectively. Krishan, who has 23 tackle points from 22 successful tackles, is one of the best players to hold a raider’s thigh. would be banking big time on Krishan this season. He also has a high-five to his name.

Saurabh Nandal- Bulls

Bulls, who have had a mixed bag this season so far, will be delighted to have two of their players, Bharat, in raiding and Saurabh Nandal, in defending in the top five list. Nandal has 21 successful tackles, which has given him 22 tackle points. Unfortunately, he has no high fives so far.