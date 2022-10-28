PKL 2022: Top five raiders after the end of Bengaluru leg of season 9

The League is starting to heat up as the first of four legs of season nine has come to an end. The first leg, where 41 matches were held at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, produced some very fine raids and introduced all the fans to some fantastic raiders. Here’s a look at the top five raiders after the end of the first leg.

Naveen Kumar-

Known as the Naveen Express, the right raider from has performed as per his name, gaining points in an express manner. Out of the 76 successful raids he has had in the seven matches, Naveen earned 91 points. He has also achieved a Super 10 in every game he has played.

Rakesh- Giants

Not heard of in the previous seasons, Rakesh Kumar has been a find of coach Ram Mehar Singh. Rakesh was there in the last season with the Giants too. But this time around, in the company of his skipper Chanran Ranjit, this raider has notched up 91 points with six Super 10s to his name in seven matches. In fact, he has had fewer successful raids (70) compared to Naveen Kumar but equal points to him.



Top Five Riaders S No. Player Team Successful Raids Total Raid Points Super 10s 1. Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 76 91 7 2. Rakesh Giants 70 91 6 3. Bharat Bulls 60 73 4 4. Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 63 72 4 5. Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 58 70 3

Bharat- Bulls

Another great find of the season is Benki Bharat from the Bulls. Randhir Singh Shehrawat is known to produce great raiders. After star raider Pawan Shehrawat got injured pre-season, Bharat was given the command of the raiding unit, and he has been able to deliver thus far. With his long body frame, the Bulls’ player has been able to get 73 raid points from seven games. He has 60 successful raids and four Super 10s to his name.

Arjun Deshwal- Pink Panthers

One of the most expensive players in the league from the last two seasons, Arjun Deshwal, has been key to Pink Panthers’ success. Currently ranked second in the points table with equal points as table toppers Dabang Delhi, the team banks highly on Deshwal. Thus far, he has delivered 72 raid points from 63 successful raids in seven games. He also has four Super 10s to his name.

Aslam Inamdar- Puneri Paltan

Last but not least on the list is Aslam Inamdar. He has turned out to be the game-changer for . Inamdar has bailed out on several occasions this season with his last match-saving or winning raids. So far, in seven matches, Inamdar has had 58 successful raids and 70 raid points to his name. He also has three Super 10s to his name.