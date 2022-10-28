PKL 2022: Top five raiders after the end of Bengaluru leg of season 9

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2022 Highlights: Inamdar wins a thriller for Pune, Jaipur beat Bengal
PKL 2022 Highlights: Gujarat, Bengaluru make great comeback, Jaipur win big
PKL 2022 Highlights: Patna get first win, beat table toppers Dabang Delhi
PKL 2022 Highlights: Bulls win southern derby vs Thalaivas, Gujarat beat UP
PKL 2022 Highlights: Easy win for UP Yoddhas, Bulls-Pirates play out a tie
-
The Pro Kabaddi League is starting to heat up as the first of four legs of season nine has come to an end. The first leg, where 41 matches were held at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, produced some very fine raids and introduced all the Kabaddi fans to some fantastic raiders. Here’s a look at the top five raiders after the end of the first leg.
Known as the Naveen Express, the right raider from Dabang Delhi has performed as per his name, gaining points in an express manner. Out of the 76 successful raids he has had in the seven matches, Naveen earned 91 points. He has also achieved a Super 10 in every game he has played.
Rakesh- Gujarat Giants
Not heard of in the previous seasons, Rakesh Kumar has been a find of coach Ram Mehar Singh. Rakesh was there in the last season with the Gujarat Giants too. But this time around, in the company of his skipper Chanran Ranjit, this raider has notched up 91 points with six Super 10s to his name in seven matches. In fact, he has had fewer successful raids (70) compared to Naveen Kumar but equal points to him.
|S No.
|Player
|Team
|Successful Raids
|Total Raid Points
|Super 10s
|1.
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|76
|91
|7
|2.
|Rakesh
|Gujarat Giants
|70
|91
|6
|3.
|Bharat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|60
|73
|4
|4.
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|63
|72
|4
|5.
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|58
|70
|3
Bharat- Bengaluru Bulls
Another great find of the season is Benki Bharat from the Bengaluru Bulls. Randhir Singh Shehrawat is known to produce great raiders. After star raider Pawan Shehrawat got injured pre-season, Bharat was given the command of the raiding unit, and he has been able to deliver thus far. With his long body frame, the Bulls’ player has been able to get 73 raid points from seven games. He has 60 successful raids and four Super 10s to his name.
Arjun Deshwal- Jaipur Pink Panthers
One of the most expensive players in the league from the last two seasons, Arjun Deshwal, has been key to Jaipur Pink Panthers’ success. Currently ranked second in the points table with equal points as table toppers Dabang Delhi, the team banks highly on Deshwal. Thus far, he has delivered 72 raid points from 63 successful raids in seven games. He also has four Super 10s to his name.
Aslam Inamdar- Puneri Paltan
Last but not least on the list is Aslam Inamdar. He has turned out to be the game-changer for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar has bailed Pune out on several occasions this season with his last match-saving or winning raids. So far, in seven matches, Inamdar has had 58 successful raids and 70 raid points to his name. He also has three Super 10s to his name.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 17:13 IST