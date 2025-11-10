Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ester-Loop JV signs pact with Nike for supply of sustainable material

Ester-Loop JV signs pact with Nike for supply of sustainable material

Loop's Twist resin, a verifiable textile-to-textile solution, will be used to reduce the usage of virgin and recycled flake polyester across Nike's product lines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ester Loop Infinite Technologies, a joint venture of Ester Industries and Canada-based Loop Industries, on Monday announced that it will supply sustainable materials to athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike as part of a multi-year agreement.

Under the agreement, Loop will supply Twist, its virgin-quality circular polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste, establishing Nike as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility which is being constructed in partnership with Ester Industries, a statement said.

"Nike has signed on as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility multi-year offtake agreement secures supply of Twist, Loop's branded, virgin-quality polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste," it said.

 

Loop's Twist resin, a verifiable textile-to-textile solution, will be used to reduce the usage of virgin and recycled flake polyester across Nike's product lines.

"Our agreement with Loop Industries marks a pivotal step toward transforming textile waste into high-performance materials. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to scaling sustainable solutions that deliver both environmental impact and product excellence," said Sitora Muzafarova, VP Materials Supply Chain of Nike.

Arvind Singhania, Chairman, Ester Industries Limited, said, "It is a privilege to partner with Nike in advancing their global sustainability ambitions. This partnership reflects the trust and confidence leading multinational brands place in ELITe's ability to deliver verifiable, high-performance recycled materials at scale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ester Industries joint ventures in India Nike

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

