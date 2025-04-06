Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU answer to Trump tariffs may involve data use by big tech, says France

EU answer to Trump tariffs may involve data use by big tech, says France

We have several tools at our disposal at the European level: regulatory, fiscal, customs, said French Finance Minister Eric Lombard

French Finance Minister, Eric Lombard

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said EU rules also allow for taxes on certain American activities, with all the options remaining open and under discussion. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Benoit Berthelot
 
The European Union’s response to US tariffs could include regulating the use of data by American big tech groups, France’s finance minister said in an interview with the JDD newspaper.
 
“We have several tools at our disposal at the European level: regulatory, fiscal, customs,” Eric Lombard said in the interview published late Saturday. “For example, we can strengthen certain environmental requirements or regulate the use of data by certain digital players,” he added. 
 
President Donald Trump announced on April 2 broad tariffs on imports into the US, including 20 per cent duties on EU goods, as part of his efforts to shake up the global trading system. The bloc — the US’s largest trading partner — has vowed to retaliate with countermeasures if needed, including with its own tariffs, taxing services and targeting American tech firms. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Executive order

US inflation set to offer early signs of tariff impact under Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

'China has been hit much harder': Trump defends tariffs amid market slump

US India Trade

India eyes trade win as US tariffs hit rivals harder, BTA talks underway

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak sees US tariffs as window of opportunity for negotiations with the US

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

Taiwan's security chief to meet Trump admin amid US-China tensions, tariffs

 
Lombard said EU rules also allow for taxes on certain American activities, with all the options remaining open and under discussion. He didn’t detail how data usage by big tech groups could be strengthened. Data collection and processing is already regulated by EU rules like the far-reaching GDPR.
 
The European response to US tariffs should “inevitably” have “consequences” for both the continent’s and US companies, Lombard said. “It is not a question of taxing all American imports, that would be counterproductive, penalizing our economy as much as theirs,” he told the newspaper. “So we are going to target certain industrial segments, in a precise manner.”
 
Lombard stressed that he still sees a possibility for tariffs to be lifted through negotiations. “If we reach a balanced agreement within a reasonable time frame, it will be a confidence factor” for French companies and households, he said.
       

More From This Section

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Death toll in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine reaches 18

Donald Trump, Trump

Around 500 law firms sign brief opposing Trump's orders on legal community

Chevron

Chevron told to pay $740 mn to restore Louisiana coast in landmark case

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Increased screen time found to raise depression risk in teen girls: Study

JD Vance, Vance

US VP Vance backs Trump tariffs after years of criticising protectionism

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff European Union France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon