Business Standard
Home / World News / EU, China should build bridges, avoid trade war: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

EU, China should build bridges, avoid trade war: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

This week, China renewed negotiation efforts seeking to overturn the proposed duties on Chinese EVs

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022.AP/PTI

This week, China renewed negotiation efforts seeking to overturn the proposed duties on Chinese EVs

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday there does not need to be a trade war between the European Union and China, and the two sides should seek to find a compromise around planned tariffs.
 
Sanchez made the remarks while speaking at an event at Mondragon Industrial Park in Kunshan, a city neighbouring Shanghai.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He was addressing the European Commission's move to conduct an anti-subsidy investigation into EVs made in China and the EU weighing hefty tariffs. The EU has revised some duties or lowered final proposed tariffs, which members are expected to vote on in October.
 
 
This week, China renewed negotiation efforts seeking to overturn the proposed duties on Chinese EVs.
 
When asked whether Spain would reconsider its vote on EU tariffs on Chinese made EVs, Sanchez said: "I have to be frank, we have to reconsider our position, all of us. Not only the member states but also the commission."
 
"We don't need another war, in this case a trade war. I think we need to build bridges between the European Union and China, and from Spain we will be constructive and try to find a compromise between China and the European Commission," Sanchez said.
Sanchez met local business people and entrepreneurs at an event before the press conference. He also spoke to local government officials.
 

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

US commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus, but politics in view

Fact-check: Trump's debate claims on crime, immigration, and Project 2025

Fact-check: Trump's debate claims on crime, immigration, and Project 2025

Donald Trump

US prez debate: Aliens to immigrants eating dogs, Trump's bizarre claims

NASA

Europa Clipper: New NASA mission to explore this icy world is a go

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam's export factories may face weeks of disruption after Typhoon Yagi

He was in China for a regular state visit. On Monday, in a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, he also said he hoped the European Union could avoid a trade war with China.
 
"The government of Spain wants to consolidate the growth of our trade relations and investment with China, with a focus on green and innovative industries and avoiding that trade and geopolitical tensions damage them," Sanchez said on Wednesday.
 
"Nevertheless, as I said earlier, I believe that it is undeniable that these relations need to be balanced." 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Edmundo Gonzalez

Oppn presidential candidate left nation for asylum in Spain: Venezuela

World's Oldest Person, Maria Branyas Morera

World's oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, passes away at 117 in Spain

Heatwave, summer, heat

Europe reported 50,000 heat-related deaths in 2023 amid record temperatures

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Olympics 2024: Spain beats Morocco 2-1 in men's soccer, reaches final

Barcelona protest

Barcelona and beyond: How Europe's tourism boom is sparking unrest

Topics : Spain China Electric bus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon