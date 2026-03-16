Monday, March 16, 2026 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU, India focus on implementing FTA, defence deal: von der Leyen

EU, India focus on implementing FTA, defence deal: von der Leyen

Her remarks came after a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Brussels for talks with his counterparts from the 27-member European Union (EU)

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU and India are now focused on efficiently implementing their recently concluded free trade deal and security partnership.

Her remarks came after a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Brussels for talks with his counterparts from the 27-member European Union (EU).

"At the EU-India Summit in January, we concluded our Free Trade Agreement the mother of all deals and signed a Security and Defence Partnership," von der Leyen said in a social media post after her "good meeting" with Jaishankar.

"Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible," she said.

 

The two leaders also discussed developments in West Asia and Ukraine.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India has no blanket deal with Iran for Hormuz ship transit: Jaishankar

India US Trade Deal, import tariffs, US tariff hikes, Trade exports

India exports to US fall 13% in Feb; China trade deficit crosses $100 bn

SC, Supreme Court

Need to get out of mindset that only Delhi requires greenery: Supreme Court

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Sahib

Delhi govt in talks with Haryana for increasing water supply: Minister

Lok Sabha, LS

Suspension of 8 opposition MPs from Lok Sabha likely to be revoked on Tue

"De-escalation, stability and energy security are our shared objectives," the EU leader said.

India and the EU sealed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- following the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership on January 27.

Jaishankar's visit is the first high-level trip from India to Brussels headquartered EU after the two sides finalised the landmark trade deal.

He travelled to the capital of Belgium on Sunday at the invitation of EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods.

For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump may delay China trip over Iran war, not to pressure Hormuz: Bessent

Black Sea grain deal

Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Shell

Global LNG demand likely to rise at least 54% by 2040, says Shell

Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Project 17A frigates, stealth frigate Udaygiri, Indian Navy warship delivery, indigenous warship India, Indian defence manufacturing, P-17A class ships, stealth warship India, blue water navy India, Indian naval power proje

EU considers redirecting Red Sea naval mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

Topics : India EU summit India-EU FTA European Commission BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis