Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU warns of 'serious blow' to climate change policy from Donald Trump

EU warns of 'serious blow' to climate change policy from Donald Trump

US exit from the Paris Agreement would require other countries to double down on climate diplomacy in response

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's transition team has prepared executive orders to withdraw the United States from the main global treaty on climate change. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global efforts to address climate change will be dealt a severe blow if US President-elect Donald Trump again pulls the country out of the Paris Agreement, the EU's head of climate change policy has warned. 
Trump's transition team has prepared executive orders to withdraw the United States - currently the world's second-biggest polluter, after China - from the main global treaty on climate change, according to sources in the team. 
"If that were to happen, that would be a serious blow for international climate diplomacy," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told Reuters in an interview. 
Another US exit from the Paris Agreement would require other countries to "double down on climate diplomacy" in response, he said. 
 
"There's no alternative to make sure that, in the end, everyone chips in, because climate change is indiscriminate," Hoekstra said of the UN climate talks. "This truly is a problem that the world needs to solve together." The Paris Agreement is the centrepiece of United Nations climate negotiations in which nearly 200 countries discuss steps to curb emissions and funding to pay for these efforts. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

EU Council Prez speaks to PM Modi, calls India 'one of main partners'

EV carmaker

EV sales surge by 60% in UK as carmakers slash prices to dodge fines

vegetable, Vegetables, Fruits

Centre to launch revised standards for organic agricultural products

iPhone 14, iPhone SE

Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

Georgia Flag

Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president, complicating EU path

The US has played a central role in the talks, including by working with China - the world's biggest polluter and second-biggest economy - to lay the groundwork for recent global climate deals. 
A turnaround is expected under Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20. He has called climate change a hoax, and withdrew from the Paris Accord during his first term from 2017 to 2021. Last month he warned the EU it must buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs. 
Hoekstra said the EU will "constructively engage" with the new US administration on issues including climate change. He said the Commission is reaching out to US contacts across the political spectrum, including at the non-federal level. 
"Making sure that our American friends, as much as is possible, are actually staying on board and are working on this together with us, is clearly something I will strive for," he said. 
But even as Brussels faces pressure to step up its climate leadership to fill a potential US vacuum, the EU is set to miss a February deadline for all countries to send new national climate plans to the UN The outgoing Biden administration already published the US's contribution. 
Hoekstra said the timings of the EU's political cycle did not line up with the UN deadline but that Europe would have its 2035 climate plan ready by this year's UN climate summit in November in Belem, Brazil. 
"The important thing here is to make sure we have an ambitious number before we walk into Belem," he said. "I can promise you that we will have." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Nepal earthquake, tibet earthquake

Tibet earthquake: Death toll rises to 126; 30,000 evacuated. Top updates

Trump Jr, Donald Trump Jr

Greenland loves US: Trump Jr as Prez-elect keeps option on controlling open

Greenland

Remote but resource-rich Greenland occupies key position in warming world

Samsung

Samsung's Q4 profit outlook falls short as chip troubles weigh heavily

Honda Motor

Honda Motor cautious about new EV production ahead of Trump presidency

Topics : Climate Change European Union Donald Trump Climate Change talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon