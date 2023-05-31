close

Europe's fintech unicorn Taxfix lays off 120 employees to cut costs

"The macroeconomic funding environment has changed over the past months, and it is, therefore, more important than ever to position ourselves as an independent company for the long term"

IANS London
IT layoffs

IT layoffs

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Europe's leading mobile tax platform Taxfix has reportedly laid off 120 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, amid funding winter to cut costs.

The job cuts come in the wake of Taxfix recently acquiring a Stuttgart-based start-up Steuerbot, which offers a successful chat-based tax app in Germany, reports TechCrunch.

The Germany-based accounting startup reached a $1 billion valuation in 2022.

"With Taxfix's recent successful acquisition of Steuerbot, great synergies are created, which enable us to heavily increase efficiencies. Therefore we took the strategic decision to restructure the organisation," a Taxfix spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"The macroeconomic funding environment has changed over the past months, and it is, therefore, more important than ever to position ourselves as an independent company for the long term," the spokesperson added.

In April 2022, the platform closed a $220 million Series D at a valuation of over $1 billion, from investors that included Teachers' Venture Growth, Index Ventures, Valar Ventures, Creandum and Redalpine.

With more than five million downloads in Germany, Italy and Spain, Taxfix is the leading mobile tax platform in Europe.A

The fintech platform recently reached the milestone of over two billion euros in tax refunds for its customers.

More than 500 employees, including tax experts, developers and IT security experts, work in Berlin and Madrid to develop the Taxfix service and product portfolio further, the company said in February this year.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : layoff Europe job cuts

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

