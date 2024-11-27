Business Standard
Home / World News / Ex-UK Conservative leader Hague elected Oxford University chancellor

Ex-UK Conservative leader Hague elected Oxford University chancellor

Hague was elected in an online vote by staff and alumni of the 800-year-old university. He will replace Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who has held the post since 2003

Oxford University, Oxford

The university said Hague will be inaugurated early next year and will serve a 10-year term. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former UK Conservative Party leader William Hague has been elected chancellor of Oxford University, one of the most prestigious positions in British academia, the university said Wednesday.

Hague was elected in an online vote by staff and alumni of the 800-year-old university. He will replace Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who has held the post since 2003.

Hague beat contenders including former Labour Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson and Elish Angiolini, the former top law officer in Scotland.

The university said Hague will be inaugurated early next year and will serve a 10-year term. The chancellor is the university's titular head and presides over key ceremonies, as well as overseeing the election of the vice-chancellor, the university's day-to-day leader.

 

Hague is an Oxford graduate who began his political career at the Oxford University Conservative Association. Elected Conservative leader at the age of 36 after the party lost power to Labour in 1997, he resigned after the party's thumping election defeat in 2001.

Hague said being elected chancellor, a post that stretches back to the 13th century, was "the greatest honor of my life."  "What happens at Oxford in the next decade is critical to the success of the UK," he said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

University of Oxford

Protest in London over speakers of Kashmir debate having 'terror' links

Ratan Tata

In the making: A Ratan Tata Building by Tata group and Oxford University

University of Oxford

Zumba teacher? 'Anti-woke' cleric? 38 candidates line up to head Oxford

Oxford University, Oxford

Indian-origin candidates among 39 in race for Oxford University Chancellor

US Economy, Industrial Production

US economic growth for last quarter expanded slightly to 1.4% annual rate

Topics : Oxford University Conservatives UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon