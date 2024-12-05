Business Standard
Home / World News / Fall of govt leaves France without clear path to cutting deficit: S&P

Fall of govt leaves France without clear path to cutting deficit: S&P

Michel Barnier was set to hand in his resignation and become the shortest serving prime minister in modern France after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government

France flag

Moody's gave its AA2 rating on French government debt a negative outlook in October. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fall of France's government leaves the country without a clear path towards reducing its fiscal deficit and the most likely outcome is less belt-tightening than previously planned, credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) said on Thursday. 
Michel Barnier was set to hand in his resignation and become the shortest serving prime minister in modern France after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government. 
Opposition lawmakers earlier this week had rejected part of his minority government's 2025 budget despite numerous concessions that would have softened the 60-billion-euro belt-tightening package. 
 
S&P said the most likely scenario now was for emergency stopgap legislation to be passed, rolling over the 2024 spending limits and tax provisions into 2025 until a more permanent annual budget can be approved. 
If that legislation gets rejected in parliament, then President Emmanuel Macron could adopt exceptional budget measures, bypassing parliament to avoid a U.S.-style government shutdown, S&P added. 

More From This Section

Wangchuk

PM Modi welcomes Bhutan King in New Delhi, to discuss bilateral cooperation

crude oil

Oil prices slightly up ahead of decision on supply cut in Opec+ meet

China-Vietnam

Vietnam suspends Chinese online retailer Temu as it fails to register

UK China trade talks

China to impose sanctions on US military firms for selling arms to Taiwan

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump could clash with Federal Reserve in coming years, reasons here

"Under most of these scenarios, we would expect considerably less budgetary consolidation than implied by the measures -including new taxes â€” proposed by the former government," S&P said in a statement. 
Rival ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday that the collapse of France's government was negative for its credit rating and added to the risks of a bigger debt burden than it had previously expected. 
Moody's gave its AA2 rating on French government debt a negative outlook in October and S&P left its AA- rating unchanged on Friday in its last review.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Isro, Proba-3 mission

LIVE: Isro rocket carrying European sun observation satellite Proba-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Bitcoin

Euro ticks up despite French govt collapse; bitcoin breaks $100,000

Prime Minister Michel Barnier

France's oldest prime minister serves shortest term: What happened?

Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India

Relation between India, France exceptional: French Ambassador Mathou

French PM Michael Barnier

French govt collapses as PM Barnier loses no-confidence vote in Parliament

Topics : France economy Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon