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Fire breaks out in Belgian apartment block, killing several in Antwerp

Several people were killed and many injured after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Antwerp, prompting a large-scale evacuation

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AP Antwerp (Belgium)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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Several people have been killed and many hurt in a fire in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on the eighth floor of the building, where more than 200 people live, in the city's Linkeroever neighbourhood and lots of smoke was billowing out, Antwerp police said in a statement.

An evacuation of the 10-story building was underway. Local residents were warned to keep their windows and doors closed and, if needed, to turn off any ventilators due to the amount of smoke in the air.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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