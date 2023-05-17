close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Five on trial in Germany over plot to kidnap health minister, topple govt

Five people go on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of planning a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the country's health minister

AP Berlin
Law & Order, Court order

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five people go on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of planning a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the country's health minister.

The four men, aged 44 to 56, and a 75-year-old woman are accused of founding or being members of a terrorist organisation and treason.

Federal prosecutors say the group is linked to the Reich Citizens scene that rejects the legitimacy of Germany's postwar constitution and has similarities to the Sovereign Citizens and QAnon movements in the United States.

Prosecutors say they intended to create conditions similar to civil war by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach a prominent advocate of strict coronavirus measures.

There were no indications the group, which called itself United Patriots, was close to launching a coup. But prosecutors said the group's procurement of weapons and money showed they were "dangerous criminals who wanted to implement their plans.

The men, whose names weren't released for privacy reasons, were arrested in April last year. Police at the time seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as large sums of cash, gold and silver.

Also Read

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Erdogan doesn't rule out meeting with Syrian counterpart Bashar al- Assad

Rising toll makes earthquake deadliest in Turkey's modern history

Hostel fire that killed 6 people was arson, says New Zealand police

Lebanon's booming dollar cash economy hinders economic recovery: World Bank

Russia threat to exit Ukraine grain deal adds risk to global food security

Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM

Former British PM Liz Truss warns of China threats during Taiwan visit

The woman, who was arrested six months later, is alleged to have drafted numerous documents for the group including an arrest warrant' for Lauterbach. The retired teacher also wrote letters addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Lauterbach told German weekly Der Spiegel that he hopes for a hard, fair verdict that would deter others from planning similar plots.

The case is separate from that of the more than two dozen people arrested in December, also for planning to topple the government. Among the plotters was a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany Europe

First Published: May 17 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rane (Madras) soars 19% as board approves divestment plan of US subsidiary

markets
2 min read

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

police, lockdown, coronavirus
2 min read

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)
2 min read

Hostel fire that killed 6 people was arson, says New Zealand police

Fire
3 min read

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Mukhtar Ansari
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Australia cancels Quad leaders summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
4 min read

LIVE: SC grants extension to Sebi till Aug 14 in Adani-Hindenburg case

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon