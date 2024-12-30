Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 06:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Flights temporarily suspended at Canada airport after airplane incident

Flights temporarily suspended at Canada airport after airplane incident

Nikki Valentine, who was on the PAL Airlines flight, said passengers felt a massive rumble upon landing Saturday night

Air Canada Express plane fire

The plane skid down the runway and part of it caught fire. (Photo: Screengrab)

AP Halifax (Canada)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which one passenger described as a rough landing that sparked flames.

Nikki Valentine, who was on the PAL Airlines flight, said passengers felt a massive rumble upon landing Saturday night.

The cabin tilted, we saw sparks and then flames and then smoke started getting sucked into the cabin, Valentine said Sunday.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said an Air Canada Express flight operated by PAL Airlines, arriving from St John's, Newfoundland, experienced an incident upon landing at approximately 9:30 pm.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the Bombardier Q400 plane experienced a suspected landing gear issue after arrival and was unable to reach the terminal.

 

Also Read

lightning

Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas delaying holiday travel

Delhi airport, Airport

Delayed flights: Delhi airport sets up special enclosures for passengers

airplane, airport

Relief for deplaned flyers: Delhi airport plans new rules for flight delays

Flights

Flights suspended in WB's Kolkata, Odisha as Cyclone Dana approaches

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

Bomb threat on 54 more flights; tally reaches 140 in just over a week

Fitzpatrick said the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus and nobody on board was injured.

Valentine said she is especially thankful the pilot was able to get a hold of the situation very fast.

The incident temporarily halted flight activity at the airport.

As of Sunday afternoon, Valentine and other passengers were still without the bags they were instructed to leave on the plane. Valentine said she contacted Air Canada, who told her that it could be up to three more days before their bags are returned as the investigation into the incident continues.

A lot of people have things like house keys or wallets they needed and couldn't get, she said.

It's all proper procedure, and I'd rather the inconvenience (of missing bags) than if anything bad had happened, of course, but it's still tough.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Minority organisation in B'desh demands release of arrested Hindu monk

Jimmy Carter

World leaders mourn passing of longest-serving former US Prez Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter

Ex-US Prez Jimmy Carter passes away, to receive state funeral, says Biden

Nasrallah

Behind the dismantling of Hezbollah: Decades of Israeli intelligence

Boeing

Boeing 737-800 involved in Jeju Air crash, used in 15% of global fleet

Topics : flight delay domestic flights Canada Air Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon