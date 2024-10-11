Business Standard
France lost a dear friend from India: Macron on Ratan Tata's demise

Extending his condolences, French President Macron added, 'I convey my deepest condolences to his near and dear ones as well as to the people of India'

The final rites of Ratan Tata were held on Thursday evening with full state honors at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai | (Photo: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Ratan Tata, the renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist.

In a heartfelt message, Macron stated, "France has lost a dear friend from India."

In a post on X, Macron praised Tata's visionary leadership, noting, "Ratan Tata's visionary helmsmanship contributed to boosting industries in India and France, in the fields of innovation and manufacturing. Beyond this, his legacy will be marked by his humanist vision, immense philanthropic achievements and his humility."

Extending his condolences, Macron added, "I convey my deepest condolences to his near and dear ones as well as to the people of India." He added that Tata's "lifelong commitment to the betterment of society" will be remembered "with admiration and respect."

 

The final rites of Ratan Tata were held on Thursday evening with full state honors at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.

In a notable gesture, his stepmother Simone Tata and close aide Shantanu Naidu attended the ceremony.

Tata's adopted stray dog, Goa, was also brought to pay respects.

Ratan Tata's demise has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences from global leaders, celebrating his visionary leadership, philanthropic efforts, and enduring impact on international relations.

Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of business excellence and philanthropy.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Under his leadership, Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring iconic brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. His commitment to innovation and sustainability inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

