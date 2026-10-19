France protests: Macron vows to hold rioters accountable for violence

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed the public's "anger" and "shame" over nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools that have resulted in at least 1,800 arrests.

Speaking in an address to the nation, Macron said: "Those who looted will have to pay back for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable." He pointed to "unrestrained violence" by "insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals.