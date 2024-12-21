Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 07:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France's court convicts 8 for involvement in 2020 beheading of teacher

France's court convicts 8 for involvement in 2020 beheading of teacher

Paty was killed near Paris on October 16, 2020, days after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on free expression

France flag

The shocking death of the 47-year-old Paty left an imprint on France. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

France's anti-terrorism court convicted eight people on Friday of involvement in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Paty was killed near Paris on October 16, 2020, days after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on free expression. The assailant, an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen origin, was shot to death by police.

Those convicted were accused, in some cases, of providing assistance to the perpetrator and, in others, of organising a hate campaign online before the murder took place.

The shocking death of the 47-year-old Paty left an imprint on France, and several schools are now named after him.

 

The convicts include friends of assailant Abdoullakh Anzorov who allegedly helped purchase weapons for the attack and the father of a schoolgirl whose lies started the fatal spiral of events.

The attack occurred against a backdrop of protests in many Muslim countries and calls online for violence targeting France and the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo. The newspaper had republished its caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad a few weeks before Paty's death to mark the opening of the trial over deadly 2015 attacks on its newsroom by Islamic extremists.

The cartoon images deeply offended many Muslims, who saw them as sacrilegious. But the fallout from Paty's killing reinforced the French state's commitment to freedom of expression and its firm attachment to secularism in public life.

More From This Section

US Congress

US Congress approves funding bill hours before govt shutdown deadline

Republicans, US government, US presidential elections

Republicans in US Congress mount third attempt to fund govt, shutdown looms

Donald Trump

Trump transfers nearly $4 billion of Trump Media shares to revocable trust

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia targets Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strike using US-made weapons

Dior

Luxury brands bulk up on low-priced products for middle-class shoppers

Topics : France terrorist beheading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon