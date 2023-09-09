Confirmation

G20 can play big role in furthering empowerment of women: PM Modi

He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the leveraging of technology by India to bring a positive difference in the lives of citizens. Addressing the G20 Summit, he also spoke on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making the planet more inclusive as well as sustainable.
He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development.
"Also highlighted how to increase the spirit of trust and transparency in areas like global supply chains. India is also committed to furthering holistic health and wellness. The G20 can also play a big role in furthering empowerment of women," he said.
The prime minister said that "at the One Family Session of the G20 Summit, elaborated on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making our planet more inclusive as well as sustainable".
"Gave the example of how technology has been leveraged to bring a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

