India's G20 presidency prioritised addressing concerns of Global South: EAM

The G20 has contributed to making "India world-ready and the world India-ready", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he underlined that India's presidency of the grouping prioritised addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.
Addressing a press briefing on the G20 Summit outcomes, Jaishankar said the African Union became a member of the grouping under India's presidency which was in keeping with the priority that the country attaches to addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.
"You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South," he said.
"In terms of organisation and programme, the Indian presidency, if I may say so, has been exceptional. Events have been spread across 60 cities which are truly across the length and breadth of India. There has been a popular participation and a societal involvement of an extraordinary degree," Jaishankar said.
The interest in G20 proceedings have been particularly strong among the youth and it has been an opportunity to showcase India's culture, traditions and heritage, the external affairs minister said.
"The G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and the world India-ready," he said.
Also Read
Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit
Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit
G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner
Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights
G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters
Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war
China asks G20 countries to resolutely advance economic globalisation
China objects to US hosting G20 summit in 2026, Russia backs Beijing
European Commission urges G20 to set ambitious climate targets for 2030
Tax officials should exchange info with non-tax agencies, says OECD
The declaration that the leaders have agreed on focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs, envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future and endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, Jaishankar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)