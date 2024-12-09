Business Standard
Home / World News / German opposition leader Merz visits Ukraine amid snap election campaign

German opposition leader Merz visits Ukraine amid snap election campaign

The Ukraine war is panning out to be one of the top issues in the campaign ahead of Germany's snap election, scheduled for Feb. 23 after the collapse of Scholz's fractious coalition

Germany Flag

Merz's long-planned visit comes a week after a surprise trip by the chancellor to Ukraine, the first in two years. | Image: Shutter Stock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who is in pole position to become the country's next chancellor, arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks with the Ukrainian leadership about how to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion. 
"We want this terrible war to end as quickly as possible and peace to be restored in Europe," Merz said upon arrival in the capital, adding he wanted to assure the Ukrainian leadership of his conservative bloc's support. 
Merz has struck a more hawkish tone on Russia than Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying Germany should deliver Ukraine the Taurus long-range cruise missiles it has long wanted if the Kremlin does not stop bombarding the civilian infrastructure. 
 
"Only if Ukraine is strong will Putin be prepared to enter into negotiations at all," said Merz. "If our support for Ukraine weakens, then this war will last longer.  If our support for Ukraine is consistent, then this war will end more quickly." The Ukraine war is panning out to be one of the top issues in the campaign ahead of Germany's snap election, scheduled for Feb. 23 after the collapse of Scholz's fractious coalition. 
Merz's long-planned visit comes a week after a surprise trip by the chancellor to Ukraine, the first in two years.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sahra Wagenknecht

German far-left leader Wagenknecht turns power broker after state votes

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 81,600; Nifty around 24,650; FMCG, auto drag

Bharti Airtel

AI-powered solution helped block 8 bn spam calls, 0.8 bn SMSes: Airtel

World Chess Championship Game 12

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 12: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

LG Electronics

LG to set up new plant at Andhra, fears competition from parent entity

Topics : Germany election Ukraine German coaltion government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon