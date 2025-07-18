Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals, 2nd flight since Taliban's return

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals, 2nd flight since Taliban's return

More than 10 months ago, Germany's previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021

The Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities' attention | Representative Image

AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday, the second time it has done so since the Taliban returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.

The Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities' attention. It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.

More than 10 months ago, Germany's previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.

 

New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany's election in February.

Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe's biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.

The flight took off hours before German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to meet his counterparts from five neighboring countries France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic as well as the European Union's commissioner responsible for migration, Magnus Brunner. Dobrindt is hosting the meeting to discuss migration on the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, on the Austrian border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan Germany Deportations

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

