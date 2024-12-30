Business Standard

Gisle Pelicot's ex-husband won't appeal against his sentence for mass rapes

The court found Dominique Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible

Gisele Pelicot

Dominique Pelicot wants to spare his ex-wife the ordeal of another trial, lawyer Batrice Zavarro said | (Photo: x/@LailaMickelwait)

The ex-husband of Gisle Pelicot won't appeal his 20-year prison sentence for drugging and raping her and allowing dozens of other men to also rape her while she was unconscious, in a case that revolted France, his lawyer said Monday.

Dominique Pelicot wants to spare his ex-wife the ordeal of another trial, lawyer Batrice Zavarro said in an interview with broadcaster France Info.

She said 17 of the 50 other men found guilty this month after a trial that lasted more than three months have decided to appeal their sentences.

The court in the southern French city of Avignon handed down sentences ranging from three to 15 years' imprisonment for the 50 men found guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on Gisle Pelicot in a nearly decade-long period.

 

The court found Dominique Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible. At age 72, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. He won't be eligible to request early release until he's served at least two-thirds of the sentence.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

