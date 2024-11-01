Business Standard
Home / World News / Global climate finance reached $1.5 trn in 2022, must rise fivefold: Report

Global climate finance reached $1.5 trn in 2022, must rise fivefold: Report

Emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) may need around 6.5 per cent of their GDP by 2030

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

Global investment in combating and adapting to climate change reached nearly $1.5 trillion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investment in combating and adapting to climate change reached nearly $1.5 trillion, doubling between 2018 and 2022, but it must increase at least fivefold by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a new study.

The "Global Landscape of Climate Finance 2024: Insights for COP29" report, published by global think tank Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), said climate finance currently represents only 1 per cent of global GDP, far short of the required level.

Emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) may need around 6.5 per cent of their GDP by 2030 to meet climate goals.

"While global climate finance has made some strides, a much more ambitious, cohesive, and effective approach is essential to address the vast funding gap," said Barbara Buchner, CPI''s Global Managing Director.

 

"The data from CPI's Global Landscape report leaves no doubt that investment needs to scale across all fronts -- domestically, internationally, and across sectors -- to reach our mutual climate goals. COP29 is an opportunity to establish clear, collaborative commitments to finance the transformation needed for a sustainable future."  Annual climate finance flows rose from $ 674 billion in 2018 to $ 1.459 trillion in 2022. However, a fivefold increase is still needed to reach the $ 7.4 trillion required annually through 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the report said.

Alarmingly, fossil fuel investments continued to rise globally throughout 2023 and 2024, surpassing $ 1 trillion despite global commitments to reduce fossil fuel investments. Subsidies for fossil fuel consumption in emerging economies increased fivefold during the same period, it noted.

At the UN climate conference in the UAE in 2023, countries reached a historic agreement to transition away from fossil fuels.

More From This Section

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q3 FY24 net up 10.8%; narrows revenue growth guidance for FY24

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the billions of ways to influence an election

Flood, Patna Flood

Spain searches for bodies after flooding claims at least 158 lives

Shell

Shell's $6 billion profit smashes forecasts as LNG offsets weak refining

spacex spy

Musk's SpaceX moves into spy game: A new era for defense contracting

At this year's UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, countries are expected to agree on a new climate finance target that developed countries need to provide to developing countries, beginning in 2025, to combat and adapt to climate change.

The CPI's report warns that economic losses by 2100 could be five times greater than the climate finance needed by 2050 to stay within the 1.5-degree Celsius limit.

The report also said that adaptation finance more than doubled from 2018 to 2022, reaching $ 76 billion. However, annual adaptation flows have reached just one-third of the volume needed each year from 2024 to 2030 in EMDEs alone.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), adopted in 1992, high-income, industrialised nations -- which have historically benefited from industrialisation and contributed most to greenhouse gas emissions -- are responsible for providing finance and technology to help developing countries combat and adapt to climate change.

These countries include the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and EU member states such as Germany and France.

Developing and poorer countries view an ambitious new climate finance goal as crucial to increasing climate action. They argue that expecting them to do more, especially when many are still grappling with poverty and inadequate infrastructure amid worsening climate impacts, undermines the principle of equity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pollution, Factory

Avaana raises $135 mn for climate fund to fuel climate-tech startups

Climate change, global warming

UN climate secy gives call to 'step up' climate finance ahead of COP29

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan secures $10 mn in climate financing for nature based solutions

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

COP29 leaders unveil new climate funding and energy storage goals

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

India committed to climate-friendly growth: NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam

Topics : Climate Change Climate finance Climate Change talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon