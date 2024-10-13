Business Standard
Home / World News / Pakistan secures $10 mn in climate financing for nature based solutions

Pakistan secures $10 mn in climate financing for nature based solutions

The project is designed to align with national plans and strategies, including Pakistan's National Adaptation Plan and the country's flagship Living Indus Initiative

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

The project particularly focuses on interventions around the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector, and targets women, children, and youth, in order to build the resilience of those communities disproportionately hit by climate-induced crises. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has secured USD 10 million in climate finance funding to enhance integrated and adaptive water resource management in the Indus River, with a particular focus on nature-based solutions, to benefit the local communities.

The funding was approved on Friday by the Adaptation Fund Board for the project called Sustainable Actions for Ecosystems Restoration in Pakistan (SAFER), according to a statement by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Adaptation Fund was established in 2001 to finance concrete adaptation projects and programmes in developing countries which are Parties of the Kyoto Protocol that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

 

The project particularly focuses on interventions around the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector, and targets women, children, and youth, in order to build the resilience of those communities disproportionately hit by climate-induced crises.

The project is designed to align with national plans and strategies, including Pakistan's National Adaptation Plan and the country's flagship Living Indus Initiative, which deploys nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation approaches to protect, conserve, and restore natural, terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems in the Basin.

SAFER, led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, with ICIMOD serving as a regional implementing entity. It will see the roll-out of key, inclusive approaches to increase integrated and adaptive water resource management in the Indus River, with a particular focus on nature-based solutions (NbS) and interventions that benefit and/or are designed to increase the participation of women, youth, and children.

With 90 per cent of Pakistan's people and more than three-quarters of its economy sited in the Indus Basin, climate-driven alterations to the river's flow are set to seriously impact Pakistan's economy and ecology, threatening hard-won gains in poverty reduction and inclusive development.

More From This Section

Israel strike

Israeli strike on central Gaza Strip kills family of 8, say officials

poland flag

Poland temporarily suspends right to asylum amid tensions with Belarus

Donald Trump, Trump

America First Policy Institute, group advising Trump, says systems breached

Hurricane

Florida's resilience grows post-hurricanes, embracing future storms

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

New Sri Lankan govt orders reinvestigation of several high-profile cases

The project will be rolled out in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh over the next three-and-a-half years and it will set up, among others, community-based early warning systems in hazard-risk zones, nature-based spring-water recharge systems in water-stressed communities and nature-based ground-water recharge facilities and climate-resilient water infrastructure.

We're delighted to see this project get the go-ahead which aligns perfectly with the Pakistan government's priority to address climate challenges and strengthen resilience in the face of increasing climate-related disasters, said Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

ICIMOD is an international organisation established in 1983, that is working to make this critical region of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) greener, more inclusive and climate-resilient. The region stretches 3,500km across Asia, spanning eight countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

COP29 leaders unveil new climate funding and energy storage goals

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

India committed to climate-friendly growth: NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam

climate finance

India provided more climate finance than many rich nations in 2022: Report

ClimateChange

Global South must raise voice for ambitious new climate finance goal: India

Commonwealth secretary

COP29 only chance to bridge climate action, finance gap: Commonwealth chief

Topics : Climate finance Pakistan climate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon