Global emissions not in line to achieve Paris Agreement goals: UN report

It said much more ambition in action and support is needed in implementing domestic mitigation measures and setting larger targets in Nationally Determined Contributions

Amazon rainforest, Amazon burning, forest fire, climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
A UN report on Friday said that global emissions are not in line with the modelled global mitigation pathways consistent with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement -- a legally binding international treaty on climate change.
The Global Stocktake report of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), however, said there is a rapidly narrowing window to raise ambitions and implement existing commitments in order to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
It said much more ambition in action and support is needed in implementing domestic mitigation measures and setting larger targets in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).
Global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions need to be reduced by 43 per cent by 2030 and further by 60 per cent by 2035 compared to 2019 levels and reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 globally, the report said, adding that creativity and innovation in policymaking across all sectors and systems, and international cooperation are essential to fulfilling these requirements.
Achieving net zero CO2 and GHG emissions requires scaling up renewable energy while phasing out all unabated fossil fuels, ending deforestation, reducing non-CO2 emissions, and so on.
This report, which is the first global stocktake of the UNFCCC, was created based on inputs received during each of the three meetings of the technical dialogue.

Halting and reversing deforestation and degradation and improving agricultural practices are critical to reducing emissions and conserving and enhancing carbon sinks, the report said, calling for more effective international cooperation and credible initiatives.
To fight the effects of climate change, adaptation planning is crucial, the report said, adding that the initiatives so far have been fragmented, incremental, sector-specific, and unequally distributed across regions. Dissemination of climate information to meet local needs and priorities is the first step in adaptation planning, it said.
Pressing the need to enhance access to climate finance in developing countries, the report said that the developmental policies of countries should focus on averting, minimising, and addressing loss and damage incurred due to climate change, and providing support to impacted communities. This was one of the most crucial decisions taken during the last Conference of Parties on climate change.
The report also stressed on the need to rapidly scale up mobilisation of support for climate action in developing countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Climate Change Paris agreement United Nations

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

