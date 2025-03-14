Friday, March 14, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's pm amid Trump's trade war threat

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's pm amid Trump's trade war threat

Carney has said he's ready to meet with Trump if he shows respect for Canadian sovereignty? and is willing to take a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade

Mark Carney, Canada Prime minister

Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks after winning the race to become leader of Canadas ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2025 | REUTERS

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on Friday, and will now try to steer his country through a trade war brought by US President Donald Trump, a threat of annexation and an expected federal election.

Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the Liberal Party elected a new leader. Carney is widely expected to trigger a general election in the coming days or weeks.

The governing Liberal Party had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared economic war and threatened to annex the entire country as a 51st state. Now the party and its new leader could come out on top.

 

Carney has said he's ready to meet with Trump if he shows respect for Canadian sovereignty? and is willing to take a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade.  Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminum and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products April 2. He has threatened economic coercion in his annexation threats and suggested the border is a fictional line.

The US trade war and Trump's talk of making Canada the 51st US state have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games. Some are cancelling trips south of the border, and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.

The surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberal Party's chances in a parliamentary election expected within days or weeks, and Liberal showings have been improving in opinion polls.

Carney, who navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada from 2008, and then in 2013 when he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England helping to manage the worst impacts of Brexit in the UK will now try to steer Canada through the trade war brought by Trump.

He will do very well. He's respected internationally, former Prime Minister Jean Chrtien told reporters Friday. But, he added: There is no magic solution. This is not a normal situation. We've never seen someone who changes his mind every five minutes as president of the United States. It creates problems everywhere, not only in Canada.

Topics : Mark Carney Canada Donald Trump tariff hike

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

