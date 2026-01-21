Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Global water 'bankruptcy' begins as billions face irreversible shortages

Global water 'bankruptcy' begins as billions face irreversible shortages

Global warming is increasing water demands and makes the natural supply of water less predictable

water

Representative image from file.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new era has begun of “global water bankruptcy,” with humans depleting freshwater systems to the point they can’t recover, according to a new United Nations report.  
Three-quarters of the world’s population - about 6.1 billion people - now live in countries where freshwater supplies are insecure or critically insecure, according to the report, published Tuesday by UN University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health. Four billion people face severe water scarcity for at least one month a year.  
Cities are experiencing more Day Zero events in which municipal water systems near collapse. An acute water shortage in Tehran recently led Iran’s president to warn it may become necessary to evacuate parts of the city or even relocate the capital. In Turkey, roughly 700 sinkholes - some up to 100 feet deep - have appeared where aquifers have collapsed after their groundwater was drained. 
 
Global warming is increasing water demands and makes the natural supply of water less predictable. But water management is also a key part of the equation, said Kaveh Madani, director of the UN institute and the lead author of the report. “Water bankruptcy is not about how much water you have; it’s about how you manage your water,” he said.  
Climate change is shifting fresh water on a planetary scale and, on a smaller scale, those effects can be made worse by local actions. A hotter, drier planet experiences more water-evaporating droughts. That concentrates salts in the soil, as so do certain farming practices. Higher temperatures contribute to more forest and peatland fires, while human clear-cutting and draining of wetlands worsen fire conditions.  

Also Read

Eclipsing the West: China, India and the forging of a new world

From western dominance to multipolarity: China and India at the corepremium

Pesticide

Pesticide industry seeks tighter e-commerce rules to curb fake sales

MATTER Motor Works

MATTER Motor Works plans to invest $100 million over next three years

A Short History of the Gaza Strip

A Short History of the Gaza Strip: Anne Irfan's book traces roots of crisispremium

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU on cusp of free trade pact with India: Ursula von der Leyen at Davos

“Droughts are no longer just natural but anthropogenic — meaning that we have climate change at the global level, and then also the land use changes from management decisions, infrastructure allocation decisions, make water less and less available,” Madani said. 
Use of the word “bankruptcy” to describe the extent of water depletion is new for the UN. Previously, UN University scientists used “water stress” or “water crisis” to describe systems that were under either prolonged, or sudden and acute, pressure. Both of those terms allow for the possibility of recovery. 
But that isn’t feasible in many areas where humans have overdrawn the local supply of fresh water, squandering the annual influx from recharging sources like rivers and melting snow while exhausting groundwater and other natural reservoirs.  
The report calls for the recognition of water bankruptcy in policy debates, and for the creation of a global monitoring framework to track water resources. Governments should consider blocking projects that further degrade water supplies, it says.  
The UN report’s release comes ahead of meetings in Dakar, Senegal, later this month to lay groundwork for the 2026 UN Water Conference in December. On Jan. 7 the US said it would withdraw from UN Water and UN Universities, along with dozens of other international organizations that the Trump administration said are “contrary to the interests” of the country. The US decision has not impacted operations so far, said Madani. 

More From This Section

A woman holds a sign reading “LA melts ICE” alongside other demonstrators carrying a Palestinian flag during a protest against US President Donald Trump's policies on the one-year mark into his second term in office in Los Angeles. New York City Mayo

Paper tossing, winding riffs as Trump recaps first year back in office

ai, artificial intelligence

AI boom reshapes jobs, geopolitics and global adoption push at Davos

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU 'fully prepared' to hit back over Trump's Greenland tariffs, threats

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

Trump's Board of Peace envisions an alternative UN, with himself at the top

US President Donald Trump

US won't use force to acquire Greenland, but will 'remember' a no: Trump

Topics : Water crisis Global Warming BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance