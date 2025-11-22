Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Global wealth, development gaps 'unjust, unsustainable': Ramaphosa at G20

Global wealth, development gaps 'unjust, unsustainable': Ramaphosa at G20

In his address to some 40 heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa also underscored the need to dismantle divisions based on economic status

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the G20 seeks stability because it attracts investment, improves planning and reduces the risk of global economic shocks | File image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday described disparities in wealth and development within and among countries as unjust and unsustainable, calling them one of the biggest impediments to global growth as he opened the G20 Leaders' Summit here.

In his address to some 40 heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa also underscored the need to dismantle divisions based on economic status, gender, race and geography to ensure a sustainable future.

"It is essential that we break down divisions of economic status, gender, race and geography. Sustainability involves meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, he said.

 

The President said as a founding member of the G20, South Africa has sought to ensure that the development priorities of the Global South and the African continent find expression firmly and permanently on the agenda of the G20.

This is important not only for the people of Africa and the Global South. It is vital for global stability and security, alleviating resource pressures, managing population movements and reducing the risk of conflict, he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union, and the African Union.

Ramaphosa said the G20 seeks stability because it attracts investment, improves planning and reduces the risk of global economic shocks.

"We prioritise inclusive and vibrant markets because they drive innovation and efficiency. Thriving economies lift people out of poverty, encourage greater investment and trade, and generate the revenue needed to invest in public goods, the President said, as he cited the threats facing humanity today.

Listing the challenges facing humanity, he said escalating geopolitical tensions, global warming, pandemics, energy and food insecurity, unemployment, extreme poverty and armed conflict jeopardise the collective future.

It is, therefore, essential that we make greater and faster progress towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Ramaphosa said.

Welcoming the Sevilla Commitment adopted in June, which sets forth a renewed global framework for financing for development, the President said its framework must be used to catalyse development investments at scale in developing economies.

We must continue the reform of the international financial architecture, ensuring that institutions are strengthened, are more inclusive and are equipped to meet the challenges both of the present and the future, he said.

Ramaphosa reaffirmed the four high-level priorities that South Africa has identified at the start of its Presidency.

These were focusing on action to strengthen disaster resilience and response; action to ensure debt sustainability for low-income countries; mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and emphasising the importance of harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development through the beneficiation of the minerals at the place of extraction.

In addition to these four priorities, we have prioritised issues of inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, inequality, employment, food security and artificial intelligence, Ramaphosa said.

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to stay away from the Summit and South Africa's declining Washington's request to hand over the G20 Presidency to a junior diplomat on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the G20 must not allow its credibility or integrity to be undermined.

We thank all the delegations that have worked together with us in good faith to produce a worthy G20 outcome document for this historic leaders' meeting. It sends a message of hope and solidarity, the President said.

The US had earlier cautioned South Africa against adopting a Summit Declaration in its absence, but it rejected the advice.

Trump had announced that there would be no US presence at the Summit, after which Ramaphosa said he would hand over the baton to an empty chair.

Ramaphosa said he was confident member countries would adopt the Declaration after closed-door deliberations commenced earlier in the day.

"It tells the world that as the leaders of the G20, we will keep fast to our solemn pledge to leave no person, no community and no country behind," he said.

In pursuit of, and in conformity with, the founding mission of the G20, South Africa adopted the theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability' for its G20 Presidency.

Through solidarity, we can create an inclusive future that advances the interests of people around the world who are at the greatest risk of being left behind. This is important in an interconnected world, where the challenges faced by one nation affect all nations. By promoting equality, we strive to ensure fair treatment and equal opportunities for all individuals and nations," Ramaphosa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

