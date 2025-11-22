Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
17 TTP militants killed in operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

17 TTP militants killed in operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Police and security forces launched coordinated operations in the Sheri Khel and Pakka Pahar Khel areas of Bannu district after confirming the presence of militant groups in the region

pakistan Flag

In a separate eight-hour operation conducted by Bannu Police, CTD and security forces, seven more militants were killed and several others were injured (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

At least 17 TTP militants were killed and several others injured in multiple operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday.

Police and security forces launched coordinated operations in the Sheri Khel and Pakka Pahar Khel areas of Bannu district after confirming the presence of militant groups in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed said 10 militants were killed, five were injured, and one facilitator was arrested in a joint action led by Lakki Police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu and security forces.

He said the bodies of seven militants had been recovered, while three could not be retrieved due to the difficult mountainous terrain.

 

In a separate eight-hour operation conducted by Bannu Police, CTD and security forces, seven more militants were killed and several others were injured.

A large contingent of police and security personnel remained unhurt during the engagements, and local residents extended full cooperation, officials said.

A substantial cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the slain militants, Hameed  Separately, police said a 10-kg bomb planted inside a ghee tin was defused at Aabshar Chowk in Bannu, averting a major tragedy.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan said the Bomb Disposal Squad acted swiftly to neutralise the device.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

