India highlights Global South agenda as Modi heads to South Africa for G20

While the US has formally cautioned South Africa, the host of this year’s Group of 20 Summit, which the Donald Trump administration is boycotting, to not issue a joint statement, New Delhi on Thursday noted that the Johannesburg Summit will take forward several issues relevant to the Global South, some of which were raised during India’s successful presidency of the G20 in 2023, such as disaster risk reduction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit, and will be visiting South Africa from November 21 to 23. It is the first time the African continent will host the G20 Summit and will conclude the first cycle of all the G20 members holding the group’s presidencies. India’s Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that it was during the G20 Summit in India in 2023 that the African Union was made a permanent member of the grouping. It also noted that the last four presidencies of the G20 have been held by emerging economies of the Global South, including Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, Brazil in 2024 and now South Africa, which has ensured continuity in focusing on issues relevant to the Global South.
What themes will PM Modi address at the Johannesburg G20 Summit?
The PM will speak at all the three plenary sessions. These sessions are on: i) inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden; ii) disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food security; and iii) critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.
What is expected on the sidelines of the summit?
On the margins of the Summit, the PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. The PM will also be participating in the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.