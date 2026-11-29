Elon Musk ​said on Saturday in a post on X that Google was ??interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX, without providing further details.

Musk, SpaceX and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters ‌requests for comment.

SpaceX already ​has a multi-year cloud ​services agreement with Google, signed before its blockbuster IPO. ​Google will pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year to June 2029, as per the terms of the deal announced in June.

The compute capacity includes ​about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related ‌components.

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged since generative AI ​services were introduced, prompting technology companies to invest heavily in data centers equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

In ‌May, rival Anthropic ​said that it had ‌reached a deal to tap SpaceX's computing resources.

In a ‌regulatory ??filing in June, SpaceX disclosed compute-capacity agreements with ​Anthropic and Google worth more than $70 billion on aggregate.

SpaceX is also increasing its computing capacity ​beyond its existing Memphis-area hub. It said this month it would spend more than $74 billion ‌in a planned investment at a new supercomputer facility at ‌Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and a second campus in Cochise County, Arizona.