Gunfire kills, hurts dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks

Israeli tanks were positioned around a hospital complex in north Gaza where 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded, the enclave's health ministry said on Monday as fighting raged on amid indications of an impending pause in

hostilities.



There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military of the reports from the Indonesian Hospital but the Palestinian news agency WAFA said the facility had been hit by artillery fire.



Like many other health facilities in embattled Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital, set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has ceased operations. But health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said there were about 700 people, including medical teams and wounded, inside the facility.



At the other end of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, health officials said.



The Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.



Moreover, at least 24 have been killed in strike on a Gaza school run by the United Nations (UN). Nearly 7000 people were sheltering at the school, according to the United Nations. Another school had been struck on Friday.