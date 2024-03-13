Haiti preparing itself for new leadership; gangs want share in power

Politicians across Haiti are scrambling for power after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created.

But elbowing their way into the race are powerful gangs that control 80% of Haiti's capital and demand a say in the future of the troubled country under siege.

No one mentioned the armed groups as Caribbean leaders congratulated themselves late Monday for setting Haiti on a new political path, and experts warned that nothing will change unless gangs become part of the conversation.

Gangs have become stronger, and they have the upper hand in terms of security, said Renata Segura of the International Crisis Group. This transition is not influencing the day-to-day security of Haiti. We are very concerned.

Gangs have deep ties to Haiti's political and economic elite, but they have become more independent, financing their operations with kidnapping ransoms to buy smuggled weapons, including belt-fed machine guns and .50-caliber sniper rifles that allow them to overpower underfunded police.

More than 200 gangs are estimated to operate around Haiti, mostly in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. More than 20 of them are based in the capital and rally around two main coalitions: G9 Family and Allies led by Jimmy Chrizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue; and G-Pep, led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre, who is allied with Johnson Andr, leader of the 5 Seconds gang and known as Izo.

Shortly before Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he would resign and Caribbean officials announced the creation of a transitional council, Chrizier held an impromptu news conference and rejected any solution led and supported by the international community.

It's the Haitian people who know what they're going through. It's the Haitian people who are going to take destiny into their own hands. Haitian people will choose who will govern them, Chrizier said.

He has yet to react to the looming resignation, which he has long sought as he claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on critical government targets that began Feb 29 while the prime minister was in Kenya pushing for the UN-backed deployment of a police force to help fight gangs.

In recent weeks, gangs have torched police stations, forced the closure of Haiti's two international airports and stormed the country's two biggest prisons, freeing more than 4,000 inmates.

Scores of people have been killed, and the UN says more than 15,000 Haitians have been left homeless by the recent attacks.

It's unclear whether Chrizier, considered Haiti's most powerful gang leader, and other armed groups will accept the plan to create a transitional council.

The council will be responsible for appointing an interim prime minister, and the new leader will work with the council to select a council of ministers.

The process that led to this presidential council...is deeply flawed and is going to make that process more difficult, said Jake Johnston, a research associate at the Washington-based Centre for Economic and Policy Research. Announcing a new foreign-backed government will be an uphill battle to try and earn any legitimacy in Haiti.

Critics of the prime minister noted that he was appointed, not elected, to his position with the backing of the international community shortly after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Mose.

While Chrizier and other gang leaders have long demanded that Henry resign, Johnston said it's unclear if they seek power for themselves or for someone else, such as former rebel leader Guy Philippe.

Philippe, who helped lead a successful 2004 revolt against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was recently released from a US prison after pleading guilty to money laundering and was repatriated to Haiti in November.

Johnston said he believes some armed groups aim to facilitate Philippe's rise to power.

Philippe is allied with former senator and presidential candidate Mose Jean-Charles, whose Pitit Desalin party was promised a seat in the proposed nine-member transitional council, where it will have voting power.

Segura said the role that Philippe and Jean-Charles will play in upcoming days is critical.

Philippe is one of the few politicians who has an open channel with gangs at this moment, she said, adding that it's likely negotiations with them are ongoing. He has a foot in both worlds.

Gang violence has eased in recent days as public transportation resumed and some banks reopened, although schools and gas stations remain closed. A growing number of Haitians are returning to their daily routines, but food and water remain scarce in some areas.

Jonas Jean-Pierre, a 40-year-old high school social science teacher who was withdrawing money from a bank, said he doubts that Haiti's current course will change.

Knowing how our politicians in this country can never put their heads together, Ariel could be in office for another year, he said of the prime minister.

Jean-Pierre also said he was bothered by Henry's brief speech in which he announced his upcoming resignation.

This is not the first time a prime minister left through the back door without saying excuse me' to the Haitian people, he said.

Even if a multinational foreign force is deployed in Haiti at some point, that offers no guarantee of resolving the crisis, Jean-Pierre added.

Johnston agreed.

You can't stop the proliferation and activity of armed groups through force alone, he said. If you draw this hard line and rely solely on external forces to try and sort of kill the problem away, you're not actually disrupting the root causes that generate that violence and these dynamics.