Happy International Dance Day 2024: History, importance, wishes and quotes

International Dance Day or World Dance Day is celebrated on 29 April every year. This day is devoted to the fine art of dance, and promoting dance as a widespread value. The day also aims to promote dance in all its forms globally.

To commemorate the World Dance Day, the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI choose an extraordinary choreographer or dancer to convey a unique message to every one of the artists across the globe.

International Dance Day 2024: History

The International Dance Committee of the UNESCO International Theatre Institute first introduced the concept of World Dance Day in 1982. The main target of this day is to celebrate dance, bring issues to light about its significance, and empower individuals all around the world to take part in this artistic expression.

World Dance Day is celebrated in more than 200 nations from across the planet. For the purpose of promoting the day, local and international communities organise a variety of dance performances, workshops, and events.

This unique day likewise is the birthday of well-known French dance artist Jean-Georges Noverre, who was born in 1727, and viewed as the creator of modern ballet.

World Dance Day 2024: Importance

World Dance Day means to celebrate dance as a universal work of art across political, social and ethnic obstacles. The goal is to bring people together through the common language of dance.

Furthermore, this day goes about as a stage for different dance communities to promote their work on a worldwide scale, bringing issues to light among governments and leaders about the value and significance of dance in the entirety of its forms. This, thus, energises support and acknowledgment of this expressive and enhancing art.

Happy International Dance Day: Wishes and Messages

• Wishing you a day filled with rhythm, joy, and endless dance moves! Happy International Dance Day!

• Let's celebrate the freedom of expression through dance today and always. Happy International Dance Day!

• On this special day, may your steps be light, your heart be full, and your dance floor be endless. Happy International Dance Day!

• May your life always be as graceful and beautiful as a dance. Happy International Dance Day!

• Dance to the beat of your heart and let your soul sway with the music. Happy International Dance Day.

Happy World Dance Day: Quotes

• Dance first. Think later. It’s the natural order. [Samuel Beckett].

• Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter. [Louis Horst].

• To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love. [Jane Austen].

• When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you. [Paulo Coelho].

• Dance every performance as if it were your last. [Erik Bruhn].