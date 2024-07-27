Harris will be most extreme radical liberal prez in US history: Trump

The 78-year-old former president called her the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Kamala Harris will be the "most extreme radical liberal president in American history" if she is elected, Donald Trump has said, as he intensified his attacks on his Democratic rival in the presidential polls in November. Vice President Harris, 59, is the new presidential candidate of the Democratic party after incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Trump, a former US president and the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, painted Harris as an overly liberal on immigration and abortion and called her a bum in a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives.

She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president and a failed administration with millions of people crossing, and she was the border czar, Trump said in a speech at Turning Point USA's "The Believers Summit," in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 78-year-old former president called her the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history.

"If Kamala Harris gets in, she will be the most extreme radical liberal president in American history...As a Senator, Harris was ranked number one most far-left Democrat in the entire Senate, and that includes Bernie Sanders," Trump said,



Harris will appoint hundreds of extreme far-left judges to forcibly impose crazy San Francisco liberal values on Americans nationwide, he alleged, invoking the spectre of San Francisco a liberal city long used as shorthand by conservatives eager to denigrate Democrats.

Our task is to defeat socialism, to defeat Marxism, communism, to defeat the cartels and the criminals and the human traffickers, trafficking women. That means defeating Kamala Harris in a landslide. We want a landslide this November. We want something too big to rig, he said.

Trump said Harris supports free government healthcare for illegal aliens, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, decriminalising illegal immigration and mass amnesty for illegals, he said, adding she wants to outlaw private health insurance and defund the police.

"Border Czar Harris will let murderers, child predators, and bloodthirsty rapists and drug dealers charge across our borders by the tens of thousands a day. I will throw the killers, criminals, and illegal aliens and gang members the hell out of our country," he said.

In a statement later, Harris for President spokesperson James Singer said in his speech Trump couldn't pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, and lied about the election (again). He plans to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, Singer said.

America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward-looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America's future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security, he said.