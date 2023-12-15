Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
6950.25 + 69.80
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45586.55 + 52.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against UK tabloid; gets 140,000 pounds

Justice Fancourt found that 15 of the 33 newspaper articles in question at trial had been compiled with the help of unlawful means

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, car chase

Photo: Reuters

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded over 140,000 pounds ($180,000) in the first of his several lawsuits against the tabloids to go to trial.
Justice Timothy Fancourt in the High Court found that phone hacking was widespread and habitual at Mirror Group Newspapers over many years and private investigators were an integral part of the system to gather information unlawfully. He said executives at the papers were aware of the practice and covered it up.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Fancourt found that 15 of the 33 newspaper articles in question at trial had been compiled with the help of unlawful means.
The Duke of Sussex had sought 440,000 pounds ($560,000) as part of his crusade against the British media as he bucked his family's longstanding aversion to litigation by becoming the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in over a century.
The appearance of Harry, the estranged younger son of King Charles III, in the witness box over two days in June created a spectacle as he lobbed allegations that Mirror Group Newspapers had employed journalists who eavesdropped on voicemails and hired private investigators to use deception and unlawful means to learn about him and other family members.
I believe that phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time, he asserted in the High Court. That is beyond any doubt.

Also Read

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Prince Harry seeks $550,000 in phone hacking case against British publisher

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

EPL: Will Manchester United's Maguire move to West Ham for $38 million?

Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire

Police headquarters, checkpost come under attack in Pakistan; 9 killed

Russian central bank hikes interest rates by 100 basis points to 16%

After recording all-time high, global coal demand to decline by 2026: IEA

Biden envoy to meet with Abbas, discuss postwar arrangements for Gaza

515 injured in Beijing rail collision as heavy snow hits Chinese capital

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prince Harry British Telecommunications Prince Harry Meghan Markle Phone hacking Lawsuits

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon