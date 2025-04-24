Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Harvard seeks speedy resolution of lawsuit over Trump's funding cuts

Harvard seeks speedy resolution of lawsuit over Trump's funding cuts

Harvard filed the lawsuit after the White House froze $2.2 billion in research grants on 14 April over its refusal to change policies on governance, discipline, hiring and admissions

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Robert Burnson
 
Harvard University told a federal judge it’s eager to move quickly with its legal challenge to more than $2 billion in funding cuts by the Trump administration. 
In a request for a scheduling conference filed late Wednesday, the university said it doesn’t plan to ask for a temporary order blocking the government’s actions, but will instead “expeditiously” pursue a final judgment on its central claim that the administration violated federal regulations for cutting funding.
 
Harvard filed its lawsuit Monday after the White House froze $2.2 billion in research grants on April 14 over the university’s refusal to overhaul governance, discipline, hiring and admissions policies inconsistent with the administration’s agenda. Harvard alleges the government threatened its independence and stifled free speech in freezing the funds.
 
 
Harvard is part of a group of elite universities that the Trump administration has tried to force into making policy changes by rescinding funding, revoking the visas of international students, and threatening to withdraw tax exemptions. The administration has framed its efforts as an initiative to fight campus antisemitism and enforce civil rights protections.

Also Read

Harvard University

US academic leaders unite against Trump's higher education policies

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge

Harvard sues Trump admin for stopping $2.2 bn in grants as fight escalates

Harvard University

Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of over $2 billion in grants

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Gunman opens fire at Harvard subway station; suspect remains at large

Harvard, Harvard University

Trump threat to foreign enrolment puts Harvard's finances at risk

 
In Wednesday’s filing, the university said fast-tracking the suit is important because the stakes are high.
 
“Until set aside by this court, the freeze order, as well as the looming threat of additional cuts, chills Harvard’s exercise of its First Amendment rights and puts vital medical, scientific, technological, and other research at risk,” lawyers for Harvard wrote.
 
The attorneys told US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston they will ask her to set deadlines for the government to produce records of its decision-making process that the university will use to make its case that the government violated the Administrative Procedure Act.
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More From This Section

US senate, White house, United states

Judge halts order for details on any efforts to return Abrego Garcia to US

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Bessent says China tariffs not sustainable as US willing to de-escalate

Marco Rubio

Iran must give up nuclear enrichment in any deal with US, says Rubio

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to hold rally in Michigan next week to mark first 100 days in office

Donald Trump, Trump

Dozen US states sue Trump administration over tariffs, trade policy

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard Harvard University Donald Trump administration fundings US universities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon