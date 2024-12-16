Hasina accuses Yunus of leading 'undemocratic group' with no public duty

Business Standard
Hasina called Yunus a fascist and alleged that the main aim of the dispensation led by him is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War

Image: Bloomberg

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday mounted another attack on the country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of leading an "undemocratic group" that has no responsibility towards the people.

In a statement on the eve of the 'Bijoy Dibos', Hasina called Yunus a "fascist" and alleged that the main aim of the dispensation led by him is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Bangladesh celebrates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibosh' or Victory Day.

On December 16, 1971, then Chief of Pakistani forces General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army and 'Mukti Bahini' after the 13-day war following which East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

 

In a statement in Bengali, Hasina, who fled to India after resigning as the prime minister in August in the face of massive anti-government protests, said that "anti-national groups" had unconstitutionally captured power.

"This undemocratic group led by the fascist Yunus has no responsibility towards the people," she said.

"They are taking power and obstructing all public welfare work," she added.

Hasina slammed the Yunus dispensation and said the people of Bangladesh are burdened by the rise in prices.

"As this government is not democratically elected, they have no accountability to the people. Their main aim is to suppress the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces and suppress their voice," Hasina said.

"On the contrary, they are secretly supporting the anti-Independence radical communal forces. The lack of sensitivity of the leaders of this government, including the fascist Yunus, towards the Liberation War and its history is proven in every step they take," she said.

The Awami League leader has been staying in India since she left Bangladesh.

Relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the formation of an interim government which Yunus now heads.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

There has been a spate of attacks on minorities, including the Hindu community, in Bangladesh in the last few months.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka last week and conveyed to the country India's concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.

"There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both our peoples. And, to that end, therefore, I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the Interim government of Bangladesh," Misri had told reporters in Dhaka.

"At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

