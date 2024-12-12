Business Standard
Home / World News / Bangladesh top court stays decision on making 'Joy Bangla' national slogan

Bangladesh top court stays decision on making 'Joy Bangla' national slogan

Following the change of government, the state moved to suspend the High Court's ruling and on December 2 filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC seeking stay on the High Court verdict of March

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

On December 1 this year, the apex court stayed another High Court verdict that justified August 15 as the national mourning day and public holiday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Supreme Court has stayed a High Court verdict that declared 'Joy Bangla' -- popularised by Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- as the country's national slogan. 
Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina was ousted as prime minister on August 5. Recently, the country's central bank decided to remove Rahman's image from currency notes. 
Following the change of government, the state moved to suspend the High Court's ruling and on December 2 filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC seeking stay on the High Court verdict of March 10, 2020. 
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Tuesday passed the order on the ground that the national slogan is a matter of the government's policy decision and the judiciary cannot interfere in this issue. 
 
The full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the government challenging the High Court judgement, newspaper Daily Star said on Wednesday. 
“'Joy Bangla' will not be considered as the national slogan following this Appellate Division order,” said Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque, who appeared for the government during the hearing. 

More From This Section

South Korea, S Korea

S Korean Oppn submits new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

Canada

Canada targets Chinese officials with sanctions over human rights abuses

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korea's Prez Yoon defends martial law, vows to 'fight to the end'

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk hits $400 bn milestone: A look at the wealthiest of the last century

Russia, Russia flag

Russia to boost AI clout despite West's sanctions, says Sberbank's Dy CEO

After ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following a students' protest on August 5, an interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took over on August 8. 
Following the change of government, the state moved to suspend the High Court's ruling and on December 2 filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC seeking stay on the High Court verdict of March 10, 2020. 
It had declared 'Joy Bangla' as the country's national slogan and ordered the government to take necessary steps so that the slogan is used at all state functions and academic institutions' assemblies. 
Later, on February 20, 2022, the cabinet led by Hasina issued a notice recognising it as the national slogan and the Awami League government issued a gazette notification on March 2, 2022, news portal RisingBD.com said. 
On December 1 this year, the apex court stayed another High Court verdict that justified August 15 as the national mourning day and public holiday. 
Earlier on August 13, the advisory council of the interim government took the decision that there would be no national holiday on August 15. 
Media reports said last week that Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, referring to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5, and not include the image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Also Read

World Chess Championship Game 14

Gukesh vs Ding LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Game 14 World Chess Championship: Ding 20 mins behind on time

Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Kapoors plan grand celebrations

Supreme Court of India

LIVE: No new cases to be filed relating to religious places, says SC on Places of Worship Act

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

Gukesh vs Ding

What if Gukesh vs Ding chess WC game 14 ends in a draw? Tie breaker rules

Topics : Bangladesh Central Bank Bangladesh Supreme court Bangladesh Mujeeb Ur Rahman Sheikh Hasina national anthem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon