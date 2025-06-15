Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

The US has jet fighters, ships and ground-based air-defense systems positioned near the warring countries to help counter any Iranian attack on American assets or people

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that many calls were taking place and that “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!” (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

By Wendy Benjaminson
  President Donald Trump said that it’s possible the US could become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.
“It’s possible we could get involved,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday. He noted that the US is “not at this moment involved.”  
The US has jet fighters, ships and ground-based air-defense systems positioned near the warring countries to help counter any Iranian attack on American assets or people. It has not yet openly assisted Israel in its strikes, but has helped the country defend itself. 
In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that many calls were taking place and that “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!”  
 

Referring to a phone call between Trump and Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the president told ABC he would be “open” to having the Russian president mediate the conflict.  
“He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said. 
Russia is a strategic ally of Iran. The two nations worked against the US in wars in Syria and Iraq.  
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Topics : United States Israel Iran Conflict West Asia

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

