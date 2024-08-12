Head of Bangladesh's interim govt Muhammad Yunus acquitted in bribe case

Muhammad Yunus was acquitted in a bribe case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: Bloomberg

Bangladesh Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus was acquitted in a bribe case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the misappropriation of funds from the Grameen Telecom Workers and Employees Welfare Fund, Bangladesh-based daily, Dhaka Tribune reported. As per the report by Dhaka Tribune Justice Md Rabiul Alam of the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 on Sunday pronounced the verdict after the ACC sought to withdraw the case filed under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Health Advisor and Managing Director of Grameen Shikkha, a non-profit organization, Nurjahan Begum, was also accused in the graft case, Dhaka Tribune reported.

This move comes four days after Yunus was acquitted in another case of labour law violation, as per Dhaka Tribune.

On August 7, the Labour Appellate Tribunal overturned the six-month jail sentences of Yunus in a case filed over the violation of the labour law, Dhaka Tribune stated.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan stepped down from his post as the head of Bangladesh Judiciary. The resignation came in the face of the tumultuous situation in the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Prof Asif Nazrul made the announcement in a video on Facebook on Saturday.

"I feel it is necessary to share a special news with you. Our chief justice has reigned few minutes back. His resignation letter has already reached at the law ministry. We will send it to the president without delay for taking necessary measures," he said in a video message in his Facebook post.

In his resignation letter, Obaidul Hassan wrote: "To protect the Supreme Court building and its records, to protect the court premises, to protect the homes of the judges, to protect the Judges Tower, to protect the judges from physical assault, and to protect the district courts and record rooms, I had to make this decision," Dhaka Tribune stated.