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Home / World News / 'Hello Greenland!': Trump posts image against Nuuk skyline amid tensions

'Hello Greenland!': Trump posts image against Nuuk skyline amid tensions

This comes after Greenlanders held a spirited protest on Thursday against the opening of a new American Consulate building in downtown Nuuk, Greenland's capital

Trump Greenland

Toeing Trump's fixation on Greenland, the US moved to a much bigger and more visible diplomatic post in Nuuk, part of an upgraded strategy to expand the American presence | Image: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) shared a bizarre image of himself overlooking Greenland amid tensions with the nation.

Trump captioned the image, "Hello, Greenland!"

This comes after Louisiana's Attorney General and US Special Envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry's, visit to the nation.

In a post on X, he said, "During our visit to Greenland, we had the opportunity to meet with Vivian Motzfeldt, Aaja Chemnitz, and a wide range of political and business leaders to discuss US-Greenland cooperation on security, economic development, and shared strategic interests in the Arctic. We appreciate the warm hospitality and look forward to continuing these important conversations in the months ahead."

 

This comes after Greenlanders held a spirited protest on Thursday against the opening of a new American Consulate building in downtown Nuuk, Greenland's capital, as per the New York Times.

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Toeing Trump's fixation on Greenland, the US moved to a much bigger and more visible diplomatic post in Nuuk, part of an upgraded strategy to expand the American presence on the Arctic island.

But the move caused dismay among Greenlanders. On Thursday, hundreds marched through Nuuk's streets carrying signs reading "We don't want your money" and "Greenlanders know a MAGA Trojan horse when we see one." Demonstrators stood in the streets yelling, "Go away!" as per the New York Times.

Landry said that Greenland may help in bringing down energy prices amid the Iran war, The Hill reported.

"Greenland could be exporting 2 million barrels of oil a day right now," Landry said. "Think about what that could mean. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Strait of Hormuz," The Hill quoted him as saying.

Landry said Greenland's oil production could be up and running "within 10 months or so".

"The president is the only president in the last 30 or 40 years to actually care about doing something and putting Greenland on the map," he said on Thursday (local time), as reported by The Hill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

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