Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Hindenburg takes aim at AI server maker Super Micro with short position

Hindenburg takes aim at AI server maker Super Micro with short position

Close ties with chip giant Nvidia have allowed Super Micro, known for its liquid cooling technology for high-power semiconductors, to capitalise on the surge in demand for AI servers

Hindenburg Research

Hindenburg Research

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindenburg Research on Tuesday disclosed a short position in Super Micro Computer and alleged "accounting manipulation" at the AI server maker, the latest by the short seller whose reports have rocked several high-profile companies.
The report pits the short seller, which has tussled with billionaire-investor Carl Icahn and India's Gautam Adani, against the server marker that has been one of the biggest winners of the generative artificial intelligence boom.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shares of Super Micro were down 3.5% in morning trade. The stock has nearly doubled in 2024, after more than tripling last year.
Hindenburg said it found evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, failure to abide by export controls, among other issues, citing an investigation that included interviews with former senior employees and litigation records.
"It (Super Micro) benefited as an early mover but still faces significant accounting, governance and compliance issues and offers an inferior product and service now being eroded away by more credible competition," Hindenburg said in its report.
Super Micro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the claims in the Hindenburg report.

More From This Section

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

IAEA chief warns of nuclear accident risk at Russian plant in Kursk region

china Flag, China

China's PDD suffers $55 bn market cap wipeout on uncertainties in market

Tasmanian researcher, Vincent Lyne, claims to have solved the mystery of the MH370 plane

Scientist claims MH370 may have been steered into 6000 metre hole in ocean

Pakistan flag

Pakistan eyes $4 bn from West Asian banks to plug external financing gaps

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Close ties with chip giant Nvidia have allowed Super Micro, known for its liquid cooling technology for high-power semiconductors, to capitalise on the surge in demand for AI servers.
Though revenue has surged, margins have taken a hit recently due to the rising costs of server production and pricing pressure from rivals including Dell.
Analysts have flagged the company's hefty spending on supporting new generation of AI chips, including those sold by Nvidia.
The company's shares have also come under pressure in recent months on rising worries that Big Tech could scale back AI spending due to slow payoffs from the billions of dollars they are investing in the technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sebi

Here's why Hindenburg 2.0 requires a different response from India

Congress flag

Hindenburg row: Cong holds protests, demands Buch's resignation, JPC probe

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Cong govt hold protest demanding JPC probe into Adani issue

PremiumHindenburg Research, Adani

Smoke, fire and fog: Looking beyond the haze of Hindenburg allegations

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

No plan to probe Buch over Hindenburg row: FinMin sources deny media report

Topics : Artificial intelligence Hindenburg Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon