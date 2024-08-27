Scientist claims MH370 may have been steered into 6000 metre hole in ocean

Tasmanian researcher, Vincent Lyne, claims to have solved the mystery of the MH370 plane

MH370 mystery: A Tasmanian researcher, Vincent Lyne, has claimed to have solved the mystery of the MH370 plane, a Malaysian Airlines flight that went missing from radar in 2014 with 239 people onboard.

The flight vanished from radar sparking the biggest search in aviation history and the whereabouts of the jet are still unknown. The flight took off from Kuala Lumpur.

Lyne is believed to have figured out where the plane is. He shared a Linked post where he claimed that the plane was deliberately ploughed deep into the Broken Ridge - a 6000-metre-deep hole in the Indian Ocean.

While explaining the mystery, the researcher wrote, "This work changes the narrative of MH370's disappearance from one of no-blame, fuel-starvation at the 7th arc, high-speed dive, to a mastermind pilot almost executing an incredible perfect-disappearance in the Southern Indian Ocean."

"In fact, it would have worked were it not for MH370 ploughing its right wing through a wave, and the discovery of the regular interrogation satellite communications by Inmarsat - a brilliant discovery also announced in the Journal of Navigation."

Lyne works at the University of Tasmania's Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies, and he mentioned in his posts that, as proved through his work, damage to the plane's wings, flaps and flaperon suggests that it was involved in the controlled ditching, similar to that of captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger on the Hudson River in 2009.

“This justifies beyond doubt the original claim, based on brilliant, skilled, and very careful debris-damage analyses, by decorated ex-Chief Canadian Air-crash Investigator Larry Vance, that MH370 had fuel and running engines when it underwent a masterful ‘controlled ditching’ and not a high-speed fuel-starved crash,” he wrote.

He added that MH370 is “where the longitude of Penang airport (the runway no less) intersects the Pilot-in-Command home simulator track discovered and discarded by the FBI and officials as ‘irrelevant.’”

Lyne also states in his post, “That pre-meditated iconic location harbors a very deep 6000m [3¾-mile] hole at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge within a very rugged and dangerous ocean environment renowned for its wild fisheries and new deep-water species. With narrow steep sides, surrounded by massive ridges and other deep holes, it is filled with fine sediments — a perfect ‘hiding’ place,” he continued, claiming the area needs to be verified as a “high priority.”

“Whether it will be searched or not is up to officials and search companies, but as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies.”

“In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science!” he added.

The researcher claims that the US-based deep-sea exploration company said that it had the capability to carry out the most exhaustive search yet for the missing aircraft.