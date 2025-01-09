Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama gets new release date for this month

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama gets new release date for this month

India-Japan collaborative animated movie 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is releasing this month. The makers have shared the new date of release on Instragram

Ramayana

Ramayana

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The theatrical release of the much-awaited movie "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" has been scheduled for this month. Originally set for release on October 18, 2024, the animated film will now be released on January 24, 2025. This update was shared by the producer and Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday.
 
This movie is a collaborative project between India and Japan that seamlessly integrates animation styles from both nations. The captivating visuals and authentic storytelling continue to honour its roots in Indian mythology.
 
The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
 
 
The renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad brought the latest version of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.' Prasad is known for his work on blockbuster movies like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR. 
 
Prasad will ensure that the narrative connects with contemporary viewers while preserving the essence of the Ramayana.

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Instead of Taj Mahal's replica, we offer texts of Ramayan to guests: MP CM

Sonakshi-Mukesh

Sonakshi slams Mukesh Khanna for his comment, calls his remarks distasteful

Prasar Bharati, Prasaar Bharti, Broadcast ministry

Prasar Bharati's new OTT 'Waves' brings back TV nostalgia: Here's how

Ramayana's working title revealed

Chinese scholars explore Ramayan's influence through Buddhist texts

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to re-release in theatres this October

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

The movie is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki. Several popular actors lent their voices to this iconic movie originally released on television in 1992. Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the popular TV series Ramayan, gave his voice to the character of Rama. Namrata Sawhney voiced Sita, while the late actor Amrish Puri brought Raavan to life. Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator.
 
The 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' was first screened at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, This movie was never released in theatres. It gained popularity in India through TV reruns in the early 2000s.

Live-action adaptation of Ramayana to release next year

Apart from this release, Nitesh Tiwari is also producing the live-action adaptation of Ramayana. This much-anticipated movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The movie will be released in two parts during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

More From This Section

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic release plans: Makers to go for pan-India tour

Triptii Dimri no longer a part of Aashiqui 3

Triptii Dimri no longer a part of Aashiqui 3 - Here's what we know so far

Bigg Boss 18 nomination week 14

Bigg Boss 18: Controversy arises on Rajat, Shrutika and Chahat nominations

PremiumYouTube

YouTube remains the crown jewel of India's video-streaming market

The pre-release event of Game Changer was held on January 4th in Rajamahendravaram

Ram Charan offers Rs 10 lakh for fans who died after Game Changer event

Topics : Ramayana Entertainment Japan India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon