Friday, December 12, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / House votes to nullify Trump order, restore rights for federal workers

House votes to nullify Trump order, restore rights for federal workers

The bill still needs Senate approval to become law, but 20 Republicans sided with Democrats in a rare break from the president

Donald Trump, Trump

The executive order that Trump issued in March aimed to end collective bargaining for employees of agencies with national security missions. (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly two dozen House Republicans joined Democrats Thursday to pass a bill that would restore collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal employees, an attempt to overturn an executive order that President Donald Trump issued earlier this year.

The measure passed 231-195 after reaching the floor through a bipartisan maneuver that bypassed GOP leadership a so-called "discharge" tactic that is being used with growing frequency as Republicans seethe over dysfunction in the chamber.

The bill still needs Senate approval to become law, but 20 Republicans sided with Democrats in a rare break from the president.

The executive order that Trump issued in March aimed to end collective bargaining for employees of agencies with national security missions across the federal government. He said he had the authority to revoke the rights under a 1978 law.

 

"Reinstating these rights is not a concession, it is a commitment. A commitment to treat federal workers with dignity, to reinforce a resilient public service, and to honour the commitment of the men and women who show up for the American people every single day," GOP Rep Brian Fitzpatrick, a co-sponsor of the bill, said on the floor before passage.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump 'extremely frustrated' over delays in Russia-Ukraine peace deal: WH

US senate, White house, United states

US Senate rejects extension of health care subsidies as costs set to rise

Jerome Powell, Trump

Divisions in Federal Reserve underscore challenge for Trump's next chair

Modi and Trump

PM Modi, Trump hold talks over phone, discuss ways to enhance trade

us flag, birthright citizenship, united states

US embassy warns Indians against birth tourism, says visas will be denied

Trump's order targeted the union rights of roughly 6,00,000 of the 8,00,000 federal workers represented by the American Federation of Government Employees, or AFGE, including those at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense.

The union is challenging those moves in court, arguing they are illegal and retaliatory. In May, an appeals court said the administration could move forward with the executive order while the lawsuit plays out.

In a statement after Thursday's vote, the AFGE said it "extends its deep appreciation to every member of Congress who voted for the bill." The group's president, Everett Kelley, called it a "seismic victory."  While passage in the Republican-held Senate appears unlikely, the vote represented one of the chamber's first formal rebukes of the president and the flurry of executive orders he has issued during his second term.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Crypto mogul Do Kwon sentenced to 15 years in prison for $40 bn fraud

kilmar abrego garcia

US federal judge orders release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE detention

NASA

Nasa loses contact with Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin offers 'solidarity' for Venezuelan people as tensions with US rise

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

Thailand and Cambodia hold border talks as Trump's mediation looms

Topics : Donald Trump US Senate Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon