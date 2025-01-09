Business Standard

US lawmaker reintroduces bill to end Pakistan's major non-Nato ally status

US lawmaker reintroduces bill to end Pakistan's major non-Nato ally status

US house, capitol

Representative Image | PHOTO: REUTERS

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime and federal government surveillance, has reintroduced a bill in the US House of Representatives seeking to revoke Pakistan’s status as a major non-Nato ally.
 
The legislation stipulates that the US president should not issue a certification affirming Pakistan’s designation unless Pakistan undertakes substantial military operations to disrupt the Haqqani Network’s safe havens and freedom of movement within its borders. Additionally, the certification must confirm that Pakistan is taking demonstrable steps to prevent the Haqqani Network from using its territory as a safe haven and is actively cooperating with the Afghan government to curb militant movement along the Afghan-Pakistani border.
 
 
Initially introduced by Biggs in January 2019, the bill has been reintroduced in every subsequent Congress but has not advanced legislatively in any attempt.

Pakistan received non-Nato ally status in 2004

In 2004, President George W. Bush granted Pakistan the status of a major non-Nato ally (MNNA) during the Afghanistan war. Afghanistan was later designated as an MNNA in 2012, but this status was revoked by President Joe Biden after the country fell to the Taliban.
 

What is meant by a non-Nato ally?

A major non-Nato ally (MNNA) is a designation granted by the United States to countries that maintain strategic partnerships with the US armed forces without being members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). Although this status does not include a mutual defense agreement like Nato membership, it provides access to various military and financial benefits unavailable to other non-Nato countries. Currently, there are 20 MNNA nations spread across four continents: 11 in Asia, 4 in Africa, 3 in South America, and 2 in Oceania.

Topics : Taliban NATO United States government United States Pakistan army Afghanistan NATO alliance BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

