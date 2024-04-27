'I can't breathe': Death of Ohio man echoes George Floyd's killing

In a gripping display of harrowing events, Ohio police have recently unveiled video footage capturing the tragic death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old African American man. Tyson, whose final moments echo hauntingly with the words “I can't breathe”, succumbed to his fate at a local hospital after a distressing encounter with law enforcement.

His death, reminiscent of the ordeal of George Floyd, once again brought the United States’ law enforcement system into the spotlight, exposing the issue of racial bias within its ranks.

The fatal incident unfolded on April 18, when Canton police officers rushed to the scene of a reported car crash involving a vehicle colliding with an electrical pole. Eyewitnesses pointed authorities to a nearby bar where the alleged perpetrator had sought refuge. Inside the tavern, chaos ensued as officers attempted to apprehend Tyson, whom they identified as the suspect fleeing the crash scene.

Body camera footage captured the tumultuous confrontation, wherein officers grappled with Tyson, who vociferously protested, “They are trying to kill me”. Despite his pleas, the officers subdued him, pinning him to the ground and restraining him with handcuffs. However, one officer's knee dangerously encroached upon Tyson's back, dangerously close to his neck, as he gasped for air, saying, “I can’t breathe. I can’t... get off my neck.”







As Tyson’s cries grew faint and his movements ceased, the officers belatedly recognised the gravity of the situation. Frantically, they initiated CPR and summoned medical aid, but their efforts proved futile. Tyson was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Tyson’s final words evoke memories of George Floyd’s tragic death. Floyd, detained by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, faced a similar fate, with his desperate pleas of “I can’t breathe” falling on deaf ears as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Floyd’s death served as a catalyst for nationwide protests, igniting a fervent demand for justice and systemic reform. The visceral imagery of his final moments, captured on video and shared globally, exposed the deep-rooted issues of systemic racism and police brutality plaguing American society.

The voices of Tyson and Floyd serve as poignant reminders of the urgent need for transformative change within law enforcement agencies. Their tragic end compels the society to confront the pervasive scourge of racial bias and demand accountability, lest history repeat its darkest chapters.