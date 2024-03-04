Sensex (    %)
                        
Knight Frank India hires Harry Rogers as director of global capital markets

On the new addition to the firm, Knight Frank's Chairman Shishir Baijal highlighted the significance of Rogers' appointment at a time when India's real estate market landscape is thriving

Knight Frank

Harry Chaplin Rogers, the director of International Capital Markets at Knight Frank India.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India announced on Monday that it has appointed Harry Chaplin Rogers as the director of International Capital Markets. Rogers will be trusted with leading the company's efforts to help international and domestic clients identify investment opportunities within the Indian real estate capital markets.

"He will play a critical role in connecting offshore capital requirements with the Indian real estate client base," the company said in a press release.
Rogers will collaborate with clients from transaction initiation, exploring funding options across the capital stack. Knight Frank's global capital markets network is a combination of Knight Frank and Berkadia, a leading capital advisory specialist in the USA owned by Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies, the company said.

What did Harry Rogers say on his appointment?

On his appointment, Rogers said that it was an exciting opportunity, for which he credited India's stable economy as a growth accelerator. "The Indian real estate market presents an exciting opportunity for both global and domestic funds, being one of the world's most stable economies with consistently high growth rates. Recent growth in office, warehousing, logistics, and other core and non-core sectors, combined with a strong mid to long-term economic outlook, offers a wealth of opportunities for both global and domestic investors to adopt a positive stance towards investments in India. I am delighted to join Knight Frank, a truly global company renowned for its longstanding client relationships with an unparalleled track record spanning over a century," he said.

Rogers' role involves structuring transactions for Indian investment managers and offshore investors in India, the company noted. Knight Frank looks forward to benefiting from Rogers' experience in international markets, particularly London. "His work there included spearheading transactions in both commercial and residential assets, personally assisting his company in transacting on deals worth over $300 million in the last 3 years," Knight Frank said.

What did Knight Frank say about the new addition?

On the new addition to the firm, Knight Frank's Chairman Shishir Baijal highlighted the significance of Rogers' appointment at a time when India's real estate market landscape is thriving.

"India is one of the fastest growing large economies globally, and is expected to be the third largest by GDP by 2030. It is increasingly recognized as an attractive investment destination for both global and domestic investors, owing to its robust domestic consumption, long-term economic stability, and extensive infrastructural development. Moreover, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, investors are inclined towards diversifying their portfolios geographically to mitigate risks. In this context, India, with its strong fundamentals, offers a viable opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with Harry to showcase to global investors the potential of investing in India," he said.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

